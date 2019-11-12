



A 67-year-old man was stabbed during an argument at a pizzeria earlier this month in Manhattan.

On Monday afternoon, police released surveillance video of a man and woman they’re searching for in the case.

Police said the victim got into a dispute with the suspects around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 99 Cent Pizza on Avenue of the Americas in Greenwich Village.

The male suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the hand.

The victim was taken to Beth Israel hospital for treatment.

Surveillance video shows the suspects entering a nearby subway station after the attack.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.