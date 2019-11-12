Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tuesday marks 18 years since the crash of American Airlines Flight 587 in Queens.
Mayor Addresses Flight 587 Crash Anniversary
Family members gathered to remember their loved ones at the memorial in Rockaway Park.
Back in 2001, pieces of debris were pulled from the water after the Dominican Republic-bound plane crashed after take-off from JFK Airport.
The crash killed 260 people on board and 5 people on the ground in Belle Harbor.
“This day is one of a pain that is sharpen vivid just as much as it was 18 years ago and grief has not lessened with time,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Federal investigators determined the crash was caused by turbulence from another aircraft.
The crash happened just two months after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.