(CBS Local)– Bronx native Ralph Lauren has been one of the most influential people of American culture in the last 50 years.

The fashion designer is the subject of director Susan Lacy’s new HBO documentary “Very Ralph,” which premieres November 12. The film features interviews with Lauren, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Martha Stewart, and Kanye West. Lacy didn’t know that much about Lauren before the project and his story fascinates her.

“His story is a lot deeper, richer, and more complex than I realized when I started the film,” said Lacy in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “He had no training and put on his first fashion show before he had ever been to a fashion show. Ralph doesn’t compromise and has a very strong singular vision and a very healthy ego.”

Lauren’s clothes and brand are known around the country and around the world. Lacy spoke to several people about the impact movies had on Lauren’s life and business.

“He wasn’t a guy that had a master plan,” said Lacy. “He really went by his gut and made the things that he wanted. It’s a whole environment that he wanted to create based on what he saw in the movies. The movies were a huge influence and he wouldn’t have known about these things. He wanted to be the star of his own movie and he made himself the director. He did a lot of things before they were things.”