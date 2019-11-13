NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they say robbed three people early one morning in Brooklyn.
The crime spree took place on Nov. 3 in the Bushwick neighborhood.
In the first incident, police said the suspect hit a 43-year-old man in the face around 4:50 a.m. near Menahan Street and Myrtle Avenue. He allegedly stole the man’s cellphone and $20.
About 10 minutes later, police said the man hit a 34-year-old woman in the back of the head with an object as she left her building on Wilson Avenue near Woodbine Street. He allegedly took her cellphone and $200.
Then around 6 a.m., police said the suspect held a sharp object to the back of a 25-year-old man’s head on Woodbine Street near Knickerbocker Avenue before stealing his cellphone and another $200.
The first two victims had to be treated at local hospitals.
