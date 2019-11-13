CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Greeting cards, Holiday Season, Local TV, New York, St. John's Hospital, Yonkers

YONKERS. N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Some hospital employees are using greeting cards to spread kindness.

Employees at Westmed in Yonkers created their own special cards with holiday and get well messages.

(Credit: CBS2)

With help from Volunteer New York, hospital workers were cutting and gluing in hopes of making a difference during difficult times.

The cards will be given to patients at St. John’s Hospital in Yonkers as well as a local nursing home.

They expect to deliver 500 cards to patients during the holiday season.

Comments

Leave a Reply