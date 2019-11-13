Comments
YONKERS. N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Some hospital employees are using greeting cards to spread kindness.
Employees at Westmed in Yonkers created their own special cards with holiday and get well messages.
With help from Volunteer New York, hospital workers were cutting and gluing in hopes of making a difference during difficult times.
The cards will be given to patients at St. John’s Hospital in Yonkers as well as a local nursing home.
They expect to deliver 500 cards to patients during the holiday season.