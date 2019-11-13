Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – People Magazine has named its “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2019: singer John Legend.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – People Magazine has named its “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2019: singer John Legend.
Legend says he finally impressed his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, but impressing the kids is proving to be an even harder task.
“Luna, are you so happy daddy is the sexiest man alive?” said the proud dad.
“I want to watch the movie, mom,” she replied.
CBS Flashback: John Legend And Chrissy Teigen At DNC 2008 For Barack Obama’s Nomination
The “Ordinary People” singer said while he’s excited, it’s a lot of pressure since he’ll likely be picked apart by people questioning if he’s deserving of the title.
He told People Magazine it’s especially unfair to follow Idris Elba who was last year’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”