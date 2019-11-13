Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down two men accused of burglarizing several homes in Queens.
Authorities believe the suspect struck six times since Oct. 25, sometimes twice in one day. Five of the burglaries were in the Whitestone neighborhood, and one was in Flushing.
Police said the men forced open doors and windows to steal laptops, jewelry, handbags, clothing and at least $15,000 in cash.
During the first break-in on Friday, Oct. 25, the suspects were confronted by a 72-year-old tenant before running off.
No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.
Anyone with information about the burglary spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.