MANORVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – As temperatures plummeted overnight, six beagles and bloodhounds were rescued on Long Island.

Tips came in from worried passersby that the animals were caged, crying, and freezing in the cold.

It was just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, with temperatures hovering at 25 degrees, when the helpless animals were discovered in a Manorville field on the edge of a working farm.

“We got a call last night. The dogs were crying out loud, they were heard from the road, they were in distress. All living in deplorable conditions, tethered outside in freezing temperatures,” Frank Floridia of the Strong Island Animal Rescue explained.

They called in law enforcement immediately, discovering six young beagles and bloodhounds caged or tethered in the frigid cold.

Water in bowls had turned to ice. The dogs appeared to be suffering from exposure and hypothermia.

The owner of the animals has not come forward. The investigation is still ongoing.

“I have a number of officers that are out there right now enforcing this law,” Suffolk SPCA Chief Roy Gross said.

The law is you cannot tether, leash, pen, or confine a dog outdoors when the temperature is below 32 degrees or above 90.

The pets were treated overnight at a Selden Animal Hospital and later transported one by one to Brookhaven Animal Shelter – to keep them fed and warm until its determined if the dogs can be adopted.

Authorities also want to find who is responsible for this.

“It’s crucial you make the call. Can’t wait. A dog could die. Or suffer consequences… frostbite. You can’t allow an animal to suffer,” Chief Gross said.

Law enforcement is urging the pubic to phone in tips of any pet in danger or animal cruelty. Tethering arrests can lead to fines and jail.