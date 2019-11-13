Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A sure sign of the holiday season has settled in.
The star is now on top of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.
The tree’s 900-pound star is 9’4″ in diameter, and is adorned with three million Swarovski crystals.
This year’s star was designed by architect Daniel Libeskind, who also developed the master plan for the World Trade Center.
The Rockefeller Center tree, and it’s star, will light up for the first time on Dec. 4.