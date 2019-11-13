



A puppy saved by a Missouri dog rescue group has quickly become the darling of social media, thanks to this special pup’s extra tail – on his head!

Mac’s Mission specializes in helping homeless dogs who have birth defects or are suffering from injuries or abuse.

The puppy was found out in the cold with another dog last week and rescuers quickly settled on a name for their amazing discovery – “Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn.”

Much to everyone’s disappointment, the Missouri animal rescue group says it doesn’t seem like Narwhal’s extra tail will be wagging on its own in the future.

“The extra tail is not connected to anything and has no real use other than making him the COOLEST PUPPY EVER!” Mac’s Mission said.

Luckily, vets say this disconnected tail doesn’t seem to be bothering the pup or causing him pain so it won’t have to be removed.

The organization has been posting plenty of videos and photos on their social media pages, which have brought in thousands of likes and shares.

“I am super excited for being the poster child for ‘special is awesome.’” Little Narwhal “posted,” thanks to some help from the workers at Mac’s Mission.

Narwhal won’t be available for adoption until he grows a bit more.