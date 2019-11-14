



– Dozens of children in New York City are smiling Thursday like they never have before.

All of them were officially adopted during special ceremonies.

November is National Adoption Month, to raise awareness about the urgent need for adoptive families and to support children and youth in foster care.

Thursday, 37 adoptions were finalized at Brooklyn family court as part of the national awareness campaign.

According to the organization AdoptUSKids, there are about 17,000 children in foster care in New York City. Of those children, about 2,500 are waiting for adoptive families.

Every parent CBSN New York’s John Dias spoke with Thursday told him it’s the best feeling in the world, giving a child a home.

“There are so many kids out there who need love and a chance and someone to support them. A lot of kids out there. And teens, they need that. They need good people,” said Schela Brun of Bayside.

“I wasn’t going to let him go back into the system. We fell in love with him and need to help him and give him a better life,” said Maria Saldana of Woodhaven.

If you live in New York City and you’re interested in becoming a foster parent, you can call 311 or contact the WISH Line at 877-676-WISH (9474)