NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Eight firefighters were injured battling a two-alarm blaze this morning on Staten Island.
Flames broke out around 9 a.m. at a house on Livermore Avenue in Westerleigh.
Fire officials said no one was home at the time.
Two of the firefighters’ injuries were described as serious.
Investigators believe the blaze started on the first floor and then spread to the second and third floors.
The cause is under investigation.