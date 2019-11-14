



New video appears to show an NYPD officer being taunted by a group of dirt bike riders in the Bronx.

Police say the officer spotted the men riding erratically around 4 p.m. Sunday at a gas station on Bruckner Boulevard in the Hunts Point section.

As the officer approached, one rider ditched his bike. When the officer tried to take the bike into possession, the group started circling his cruiser.

The officer could be seen gripping his Taser, which police said was not used.

Eventually, more officers arrived on the scene and the bikers sped off.

This isn’t the first time cameras captured disrespect toward the NYPD.

On Halloween, a police car was covered in trash in Brownsville, Brooklyn. People could be heard laughing as officers cleared the garbage and broken eggs off the vehicle.

Several times over the summer, officers were doused with water.

“I’ve been a cop for a long time. Disrespecting police officers is not something – it’s never acceptable, it’s never been acceptable,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said during the height of the incidents back in July.

No officers were hurt in the dirt bike incident. Police say the riders involved are wanted for obstruction of governmental administration.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.