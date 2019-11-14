



Under the new program, dubbed Outreach NYC, thousands of front-line employees from various city agencies will be trained to request homeless outreach assistance when they come across someone in need.

Watch: De Blasio Unveils Outreach NYC Program

The city also plans to hire 180 additional outreach workers to encourage more people to seek shelter, with a focus on empathy.

De Blasio called it an “all-hands-on-deck approach to bring even more people in off the streets.”

“We have to understand how human this problem is,” de Blasio said. “The job is to not give up on people. To remember that the same person who spiraled downward to the streets can be helped upward, to a better life. But it takes a lot of hard work.”

Outreach teams have only encouraged 2,200 additional homeless New Yorkers to go to shelters since 2016.

There are more than 60,000 people in shelters citywide.

The Coalition for the Homeless criticized the plan.

“The Mayor’s grand outreach plan is to implement mass surveillance of homeless New Yorkers, without necessary additional investments in real solutions like housing or low-threshold shelters. This is not a plan to ‘help’ anyone — it is a chilling and counterproductive plan to try to drive the problem out of sight,” said Giselle Routhier of the Coalition for the Homeless.