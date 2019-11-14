



Police are on the hunt for two suspects after cameras capture a father and his young son being intentionally run over by a car in Harlem.

The car slammed into them as they walked on the sidewalk along West 112th Street last week – then police say the attackers took the assault even further.

Investigators tells CBS2 they believe these suspects ran into the family on purpose, sending the father and son falling through a gate.

Surveillance video shows a white BMW jump the curb on West 112th Street. Bystanders ran from the sidewalk where the vehicle barreled into the 32-year-old man and his eight-year-old son.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. near St. Nicholas Avenue back on Nov. 6.

WEB EXTRA – NYPD Releases Surveillance Video Of Harlem Car Attack:

The NYPD says the two men then get out of the car as one of the suspects then slashed the father.

Another camera angle shows the men standing around the gate where the father and son fell.

Both suspects are seen running back to the car; one of them seemingly struggling to open the passenger side door, before the car drives off.

Both the father and son are expected to recover, but their attackers are still at large.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.