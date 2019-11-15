



Now, police say it was no accident. Investigators are searching for two suspects accused of intentionally hitting the victims.

Surveillance video shows the 32-year-old father and 8-year-old son walking down West 112th Street near Saint Nicholas Avenue around 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Suddenly, a white BWM plows into them. Another pedestrian narrowly escaped.

Without putting the car in park, the driver and passenger jump out.

Police said one of the suspects slashed the father before getting back into the car and driving off.

Sources told CBS2 the father is a known gang member who left the child with someone at the scene before running away.

He and his son were later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sources said the father is not cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.