Comments
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island man is under arrest for allegedly stalking a 14-year-old girl.
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island man is under arrest for allegedly stalking a 14-year-old girl.
Police said 56-year-old George Letellier followed the victim in his Jeep Wrangler several times between Oct. 16 and Nov. 7 in Huntington Station.
Letellier allegedly had inappropriate conversations with the girl and on one occasion invaded her personal space to prevent her from walking away.
She was able to get his license plate number, leading to his arrest.
Letellier was arrested Thursday and charged with stalking and endangering the welfare of a child.
Anyone who believes they could be a victim is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Department’s Second Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8226.