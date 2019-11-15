Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is an update on the deal between Major League Baseball and Nike that small business owners in the Bronx feared would put them out of business.
City Council members Vanessa Gibson and Diana Ayala have announced an agreement that will allow those businesses to continue selling Yankees memorabilia.
The deal reached with Nike and MLB means eight small businesses near Yankee Stadium will have licenses.
The mom-and-pop stores were originally left out of the agreement between Nike and MLB.