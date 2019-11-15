Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Finally a mild one is on deck! We have some cold temps out there right now, with the 20s in the Hudson Valley, but close to the upper 30s along the coastal communities.
Expect temps to climb steadily, close to the 50 degree mark, but it will feel a touch cooler given the light wind chill. Mostly sunny skies rule the day but a vigorous cold front rips across the northeast again by Saturday morning, nose diving our temps back into the 20s and 30s with feels like temps down into the teens.
Sunday is chilly, but cloudy with some rain possible in the afternoon.