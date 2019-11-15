



Rutgers Universit y wants to warn students about an aggressive coyote on campus.

University police said a man was bitten around 4 a.m. Thursday near the school’s ecological preserve on the Livingston campus.

“It never really even crossed my mind that there would be coyotes out here,” freshman track and field sprinter Claudine Smith told CBS2’s Meg Baker. “So the story was kind of shocking.”

“Now that we’re running right next to where they were seen, I’m kind of uncomfortable,” sophomore Zia Barr said.

The victim was treated for his injuries and released, but the animal is still at large.

The 316-acre preserve has been closed and police are stepping up patrols in the area.

“DO NOT ATTEMPT TO REMOVE OR DISTURB THE ANIMAL OR WILDLIFE!” police said in a Facebook post. “Tell others to vacate the area if a dangerous animal may still be nearby. If approached by the animal, make yourself as big and loud as possible. Do not turn your back on the animal.”

If you come into contact with the animal or would like to request a campus escort, contact the Rutgers University Police Department at 732-932-7211.