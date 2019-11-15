CORAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A suburban, church-going father of two has been charged by the FBI with trying to kidnap sex workers and hold them against their will on Long Island.

His wife and daughter said they were praying for their husband and father, Andrew Frey.

He’s been accused of attempted kidnapping of two female sex workers who escaped violence only by jumping out of Frey’s moving vehicle, federal prosecutors announced.

His quiet Coram neighborhood was abuzz when the FBI swooped in.

“It was very alarming coming out at 5:30 in the morning seeing tons of cars lined up you could tell they were federal agents,” one neighbor told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

Frey lives in a home on a dead end street, Vintage Court, that borders woods and a golf course.

In his backyard, there’s an open shed and boat on a trailer.

Inside the home, feds said they seized rope, zip ties, and manuals on knot tying.

“Willing to help out with whatever we need. He’s offered babysitting here and there… I know he has a daughter and a son.” neighbor Alex Goldberg said.

“Involved with the church, neighborly, a very nice man. I don’t know what to think really feeling very thrown off.”

Frey manages an aircraft components factory in Melville and allegedly solicited the women on social media – using the name “Andy Still.”

Frey has a history of violence against women, according to court records, and attempted to take each victim in these cases on separate occasions to secluded locations – by force and against their will.

“Andrew Frey is a danger to the community and he is a flight risk,” prosecutors said.

His wife told CBS2 in court she hopes her husband gets the help he needs. He wept as the judge ordered him detained.

Officers said they also found knives and firearms in the home and handcuffs in the suspect’s vehicle.