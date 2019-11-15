Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An armed man caught on video terrorizing a Brooklyn neighborhood is now in custody.
Police say the suspect pistol-whipped a bicycle deliveryman last week in Crown Heights.
That same night, cameras caught him wandering several blocks, putting the gun against his head, and using the weapon to smash windows at an elementary school.
Authorities say he also threatened a woman in a parked car and hit his firearm against other vehicles.