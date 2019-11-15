CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Crime, Local TV, New York, NYPD, Pistol-Whipping


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An armed man caught on video terrorizing a Brooklyn neighborhood is now in custody.

A man terrorized people with a handgun along several blocks in Brooklyn, even hitting a deliveryman in the back of his head. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Police say the suspect pistol-whipped a bicycle deliveryman last week in Crown Heights.

MORE: ‘I Thought It Was The End’: Deliveryman Describes Frightening Encounter With Armed Man In Brooklyn

That same night, cameras caught him wandering several blocks, putting the gun against his head, and using the weapon to smash windows at an elementary school.

Authorities say he also threatened a woman in a parked car and hit his firearm against other vehicles.

Comments

Leave a Reply