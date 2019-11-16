



— Cat food that was sold in stores nationwide is being recalled over salmonella concerns that could affect both pets and people.

The company Go Raw announced the recall of Quest Beef Cat Food on Thursday.

The recall affects 2-pound frozen bags with the UPC 6-91730-17101-8 and lot N128.

The FDA says salmonella can affect both cats that eat the food and people who handle the food, especially people who do not thoroughly wash their hands after touching the food.

Symptoms of salmonella include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Salmonella also causes diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting in pets. Pets may also be lethargic or have decreased appetite.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall.

According to the FDA, a sample of the product tested by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture tested positive for salmonella. A test conducted by Go Raw had negative results, however.

Anyone who bought the recalled cat food should return it for a full refund. Consumers with questions can call 801-432-7478.