NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Environmental experts say watch out for endangered turtles washing up on beaches at the Jersey Shore.
They say this week’s frigid conditions have, in their words, “stunned” sea turtles and left them stranded on beaches throughout the northeast, particularly near Sandy Hook and Long Beach Island.
If you spot one of these distressed turtles, experts say report it and move the turtle above the high tide line until a trained responder arrives to help.
The New England Aquarium said in a statement that stranding season doesn’t occur anywhere else in the world on this scale. It happens when cold snaps immobilize turtles and strong winds strands them ashore.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)