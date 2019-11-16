Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on FDR Drive early Saturday morning.
It happened around 2:40 a.m.
Police say the single-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of FDR Drive at 20th Street.
The cause of the crash has not been released, but police say the sedan overturned.
One person, a 25-year-old off-duty police officer, died. Two others are in critical but stable condition.
Following a prior closure, all lanes of the FDR Drive have reopened at East 23rd Street in Manhattan. Expect residual delays. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/HuA8o4rqF7. https://t.co/MSWNYdmXup
— NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) November 16, 2019
As of 8 a.m., FDR Drive was back open in both directions.
