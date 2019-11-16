CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:FDR Drive, Local TV, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on FDR Drive early Saturday morning.

One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on FDR Drive on Nov. 16, 2019. (Credit: CBS2)

It happened around 2:40 a.m.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of FDR Drive at 20th Street.

The cause of the crash has not been released, but police say the sedan overturned.

One person, a 25-year-old off-duty police officer, died. Two others are in critical but stable condition.

As of 8 a.m., FDR Drive was back open in both directions.

Stay with CBS New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest details.

Comments

Leave a Reply