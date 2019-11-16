NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Despite missing their beloved head coach, it’s a win in the state football playoffs for New Rochelle.
The varsity team celebrated their 21-7 win over Utica-Proctor in the Class AA playoffs Saturday night.
ITS NOT HOW YOU START ITS HOW YOU FINISH! THIS ONES FOR COACH D!!! New Rochelle 21 Utica Proctor 7 pic.twitter.com/zWpuRHT7BP
— Purple Pigskin (@purplepigskin26) November 17, 2019
The team was without their veteran head coach Lou DiRienzo, who was suspended by the school’s superintendent earlier this week. The decision sparked criticism from players and parents.
DiRienzo allegedly interfered in a possible disciplinary situation at the high school involving a relative.
There is no word yet if he will return for next weekend’s semifinals. His team remains undefeated this season.