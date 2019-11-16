Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
I’m sorry to break the news to you, but it’s freezing outside! New York City is about 30° with lots of 20s in the suburbs but with the wind chill, it’s feeling like the teens and even some single digits to the north and west.
The afternoon high will get close to 40°, however it will feel like the 20s and 30s all day.
Sunday, we are watching a coastal system that will bring some rain during the day, but more likely overnight into Monday. Temps will be in the 40s on Sunday. Expect more clouds on Sunday too.