



Two people are in the hospital after a chaotic scene at a Staten Island home.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in St. George section that police say started after a violent domestic incident.

Investigators say a man inside the home stabbed a woman three times. That victim fled the house took herself to an area hospital for treatment.

Police then say the suspect started a fire on the second floor of the home before jumping out the window. First responders say they aren’t sure whether he was trying to kill himself or flee from police.

That man is being treated at a local hospital for a fractured wrist. Both he and the woman are expected to survive the violent incident.

So far, no charges have been filed and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.