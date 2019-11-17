



— Police in Linden , New Jersey, say a man tried to burn down his own house then attacked a cop Sunday.

The 23-year-old allegedly set a mattress on fire at his Chandler Avenue home around 10:45 a.m.

Family members called police to report what was happening, and an officer arrived on scene as the man was leaving his house.

According to police, the suspect assaulted the officer before running away.

He was later caught near East Blancke Street and Baltimore Avenue.

The officer was taken to Newark University Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly. Another officer sustained minor injuries and a third officer was treated for smoke inhalation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Det. Maurice Rawlins at (908) 474-8537.