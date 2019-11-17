Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man allegedly made off with a stranger’s wallet in Brooklyn after trying to convince the woman they knew each other.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man allegedly made off with a stranger’s wallet in Brooklyn after trying to convince the woman they knew each other.
The incident happened near Fifth Avenue and Ninth Street in Park Slope on Nov. 1.
Police say a man approached a 78-year-old woman and gave her a hug, telling her that he knew her.
When the woman asked how they knew each other, the man took off down Fifth Avenue.
Later, when the woman went to an ATM, she realized her wallet was missing.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.