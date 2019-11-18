Comments
TOWN OF ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A search is underway on Long Island for a man who’s been missing for nearly three weeks.
Police say Gontran Jacques was last heard from around noon on Oct. 28 when he called his family to say his flight had landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
The 27-year-old from Haiti said he would be taking an Uber to back to his Bay Shore home.
When he failed to return, family members reported him missing on Oct. 30.
Jacques is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, approximately 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Department’s Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or 911.