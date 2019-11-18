



— A dozen families are out of their homes Monday night after a fire at a Bronx apartment building.

All of the residents got out safely, but a firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The three-alarm fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. at Rogers Place and Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst.

The flames did spread to two neighboring buildings.

Residents told CBS2’s Valerie Castro they were forced to evacuate quickly.

One man is disabled and said his scooter is lost in the fire.

“Somebody knocked on the door and said, ‘Fire, fire!’ And I’m looking at the TV and all of a sudden I open my room door and it’s black smoke, real black smoke, you can’t see. I found my way downstairs in the black smoke,” resident Vincent Holmes said.

“We didn’t have time to grab our phones or anything so we’re hoping we’ll be able to go back in there, which is highly doubtful, though, it’s highly doubtful. What we’re worried about is just if we lost everything right now, so we don’t know what to do right now,” resident Antonio Jimenez said.

The fire department says electrical wires and utility lines in front of the building made it difficult to fight the fire.

The Red Cross says they are helping more than 20 people.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.