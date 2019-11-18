Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A steam incident and water main break shut down a street in Manhattan on Monday.
The incident happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of Eighth Avenue and West 49th Street.
Steam could be seen rising from underground.
No injuries were reported.
West 49th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue was still shut down as of 11 p.m. Con Edison was on the scene for repairs.
Traffic delays are expected in the area, and police are asking people to consider an alternate route.