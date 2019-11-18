Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New video released by the NYPD shows a group of men police are trying to identify after a deliveryman was robbed in Manhattan late on Halloween night.
Police say the 35-year-old victim was riding his bike in Morningside Heights on West 111th Street when another man on a Citi-Bike deliberately cut him off.
Two others then approached and hit the deliveryman over the head with an umbrella.
The victim abandoned his bike and ran off while the three suspects took off with several others.
When the delivery man returned to the scene, he found that his bike had been stolen.
