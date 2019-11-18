Comments
Expect a dreary afternoon with pockets of light rain and drizzle out there. And it will be another struggle in the temperature department with highs in the low 40s and wind chills in the 30s.
A steadier and slightly heavier rain is on tap for tonight, so keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures will dip into the 30s once again.
After some early rain tomorrow, clouds will make way for some sunshine. It will be running a little warmer, as well, with highs around 50°.
Wednesday’s looking okay for now with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s.