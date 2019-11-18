



– After a failed push last year, New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney and Senator Nicholas Scutari introduced new legislation on Monday that would take a measure on public support for bringing legal weed to the Garden State.

The measure seeks voter approval of a constitutional amendment in order to legalize adult-use marijuana in the state.

The two lawmakers say the proposal will lead to the creation of a system that allows adults to purchase and use marijuana for recreational purposes in a responsible way.

They plan for the question to be on the ballot in 2020.

Eleven states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational cannabis.

New Jersey lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy tried earlier this year to legalize the drug with legislation, but Sweeney has said the bill failed to get enough support in the Senate.

A spokesman for Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin says his chamber will also vote on the proposed amendment.

The previous proposal called to also expunge pending charges and prior marijuana-related convictions for possession of up to 5 pounds.