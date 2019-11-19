Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A shooting is under investigation near a school in Brooklyn.
Police say a 32-year-old man was shot around 8:45 a.m. outside Thomas Jefferson High School at Dumont and Pennsylvania avenues in East New York.
He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Some of the bullets struck an MTA bus and school bus nearby.
No one was hurt on either of the buses.
