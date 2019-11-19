CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After seven fun filled years, the New York City Taxi Drivers Calendar is rolling out its final edition.

The calendar has become a cult classic, showcasing the funnier and saucier side of cabbies around town.

This year’s edition features some familiar faces who have participated before: Mr. May poses shirtless near a steamy car, and Mr. August squeezing a wet sponge over his head.

There are also newcomers, like Ms. September, who is covered in taxi receipts.

While the calendar showcases the lighter side of being a hack, a portion of the sales from each calendar goes to University Settlement, which helps more than 40,000 immigrant and working families.

