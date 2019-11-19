NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After seven fun filled years, the New York City Taxi Drivers Calendar is rolling out its final edition.
NOW shipping!!!
Sadi: your 2020 Cover Man. pic.twitter.com/vEnP1lEZOG
— NYC Taxi Drivers Calendar (@nyctaxicalendar) November 19, 2019
The calendar has become a cult classic, showcasing the funnier and saucier side of cabbies around town.
This year’s edition features some familiar faces who have participated before: Mr. May poses shirtless near a steamy car, and Mr. August squeezing a wet sponge over his head.
Another driver who put on an absolute clinic during her shoot was Milena for the 2016 calendar. On a crisp October morning she held a blowing fan for her entire shoot and despite a few hair mishaps, pulled off the scene and joke with ease. pic.twitter.com/5v1T1fdKok
— NYC Taxi Drivers Calendar (@nyctaxicalendar) November 18, 2019
There are also newcomers, like Ms. September, who is covered in taxi receipts.
While the calendar showcases the lighter side of being a hack, a portion of the sales from each calendar goes to University Settlement, which helps more than 40,000 immigrant and working families.