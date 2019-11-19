



A building considered an architectural masterpiece on Central Park West cost $1 billion to build and had $2 billion in sales before it was even completed.

More than a decade later, it’s still one of the most notable addresses in the city.

Fifteen Central Park West is a full block of luxury. It was one of the most prestigious new developments when it was built in 2007, and that legacy continues today.

“This is an incredible penthouse, corner unit, a duplex with almost 6,000 square feet inside and more than 1,000 square feet outside,” Brown Harris Stevens CEO Bess Freedman told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

There’s a distinct air of tradition, in terms of style and architectural design, but the sheer element of luxury living is the prominent impression.

The terrace and park below call you outside.

“You have restaurants, you have museums. This is the center of the universe,” said Freedman.

The wraparound terrace also has glass rails to make the most of the amazing scenery.

Back inside, you see the full scale of the living room and the adjacent den.

“There’s a lot of flexibility in how you want to use the space,” Freedman said. “Now we’re headed into the dining room… You can have incredible dinners here.”

The kitchen, as you would expect, is all top of the line. Then, it’s upstairs.

“This apartment has a total of five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms,” said Freedman.

You enter the master through a generous sitting room and then notice the room’s the three exposures.

“This master bedroom has 50 feet of frontage,” Freedman said.

In the bath, the park view is framed once again. Next, a tour of an interesting building amenity.

“We’re going to the wine cellar,” said Freedman.

A private room to house a prized collection. It was said the owner was offered $1.5 million just for this space.

To live large at 15 Central Park West will cost you $65 million. There is an additional service suite, a small apartment, valued at $2.5 million, that’s being sold with the home.

Sting and Denzel Washington were original tenants in the building.