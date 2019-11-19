Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — On Tuesday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy laid out his plan to transition New Jersey to clean energy sources.
He signed an executive order to increase the Garden State’s use of wind energy. The increase is enough energy to power 50% of New Jersey homes.
It will also create thousands of jobs.
The governor was joined by former Vice President Al Gore, who called the environmental crisis a life-or-death situation.
“This is Pearl Harbor. This is Midway. This is the Battle of Bulge. This is 9/11. We have to rise to this challenge. We have to change,” Gore said.
Murphy says he hopes to make New Jersey the nexus of the global offshore wind industry.