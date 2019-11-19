CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather


Our skies are noticeably brighter this afternoon compared to this morning. It won’t feel quite as chilly out there either as we make a run for the low 50s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Some cloud cover returns tonight, so we’ll call it mostly cloudy, overall. Temperatures will return to where they were last night in the upper 30s to about 40°.

(Credit: CBS2)

Expect more clouds than sun tomorrow morning with a little more balance into the afternoon. It will be just a touch cooler with highs in the 40s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Thursday will be the next best day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.

Comments

Leave a Reply