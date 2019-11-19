Comments
Our skies are noticeably brighter this afternoon compared to this morning. It won’t feel quite as chilly out there either as we make a run for the low 50s.
Some cloud cover returns tonight, so we’ll call it mostly cloudy, overall. Temperatures will return to where they were last night in the upper 30s to about 40°.
Expect more clouds than sun tomorrow morning with a little more balance into the afternoon. It will be just a touch cooler with highs in the 40s.
Thursday will be the next best day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.