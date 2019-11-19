



The mayor was on board an M-14 bus during the Monday evening commute, asking riders how they felt about the new 14th Street busway.

“I thought it would go well. It’s going better, I think, than anyone imagined,” he said in an interview with NY1.

The man behind the master plan is City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who says it will once and for all “break the car culture” in the city.

MORE: Council Speaker Johnson Unveils Sweeping NYC Streets ‘Master Plan’ Designed To ‘Break The Car Culture’

The sweeping agenda calls for transforming streets to speed up buses and make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

“For too long, things have been stacked in car drivers’ favor and away from other people that need to use our city streets,” said Johnson.

The $1.7 billion plan will require the city to build 250 miles of protected bike lanes and 150 miles of protected bus lanes, plus bus stop upgrades, better pedestrian crossing signals and a crackdown on bad drivers.

Transit advocates have cheered on the plan, while drivers worry traffic will be worse.

Today, the @NYCCouncil will vote on my Streets Master Plan. I'm committed to making New York’s streets safer for everyone, and this plan is how we're going to do it. pic.twitter.com/aUhhZhz9lV — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) October 30, 2019

“Good for the cyclists… but for the drivers, they’re going to suffer,” one man told CBS2.

“Bad idea, bad, it’s already congested,” another man added.

“In a way, it is a good idea, because the people who ride bikes, it’s more accessible to them,” said a woman.

The mayor has until 12:30 p.m. to sign the streets master plan, which takes effect in December 2021. The bill would also require the DOT to issue a transportation master plan every five years.

Click here to read more about the master plan.