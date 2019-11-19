Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people were caught in the middle of an extremely dangerous stunt in Queens – riding on the top of a subway car.
Commuters and MTA workers spotted the pair surfing on top of a 7-train in Queens over the weekend.
The pair was caught on the moving subway cars at the Roosevelt Avenue stop in Jackson Heights.
MTA crews quickly stopped the train just after it left the station and on Tuesday CBS2 learned another subway surfing incident caused delays for commuters.
It’s an ongoing problem that sources say happens roughly once a day in New York City.