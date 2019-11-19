Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police in Brooklyn are searching for two thieves caught on camera in a scuffle with a store clerk.
Surveillance video shows one woman struggling with the employee around 8:30 a.m. at a convenience store on Kings Highway in the Midwood section back on Nov. 12.
Moments later, another woman reaches over the counter and steals vaping packs.
The employee was not seriously hurt in the struggle and both suspects fled the store in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.