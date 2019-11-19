RIVERDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A youth hockey team says their players were attacked with anti-Semitic comments during a game over the weekend.

Now there are calls for players to be suspended.

Steven Borenstein says his 13-year-old son loves playing hockey for the Scarsdale Raiders.

“The kids learn a lot about life, but unfortunately you learn the good things and the bad things,” Borenstein said.

Regrettably he says his son and teammates learned a painful lesson about anti-Semitism during a home game at the Westchester Skating Academy is Elmsford. Their opponents were the North Park hockey team.

“One of the kids calling one of the Raider kids a Jew. He had heard somebody say ‘go back to synagogue.’ He was very disappointed that kids his age would use words like this.”

“One of the guys were told, ‘Disgusting Jew,’” Gary Sipos said.

Sipos was at the game. His son also plays for the Raiders.

Sipos says he saw a referee dismissing a player who complained about the hateful words.

He was compelled to inform his rabbi, Avi Weiss at the Hebrew Institute of Riverdale. Rabbi Weiss emailed a letter to the league commissioners condemning the alleged anti-Semitic behavior – calling for players to be suspended.

“Words lead to deeds and anti-Semitic slurs cannot be taken lightly especially in contemporary times,” Weiss said. “We must turn this into a learning moment and there must be consequences.”

The league commissioners didn’t respond to the rabbi, but both teams did, expressing concern. The Scarsdale Youth Hockey Board telling CBS2 it’s conducting an investigation.

Sipos says the players shouldn’t be punished – they should be enlightened.

“Maybe a little more kindness and understanding and maybe a little more education could prevent these things from happening,” Sipos said.

CBS2 reached out to the North Park hockey team and the league commissioners and we’re still waiting for a response.