NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More than a dozen NYPD officers had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire tore through an apartment building late Tuesday night in the Bronx.
Flames broke out shortly after 11 p.m. on Baychester Avenue in the Wakefield section.
Officials said one civilian was taken to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition. Another suffered minor injuries.
“How the fire started, right now we’ve notified the fire marshals, they’re on scene trying to determine the cause of origin. But luckily, nobody got hurt, beyond the minor injuries that they sustained,” FDNY Battalion Commander Keith Cartica said on the scene.
Firefighters got the flames under control around midnight.
It’s unclear whether tenants will be allowed to return or if they’ll need temporary housing.
