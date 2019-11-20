NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was an unusual sight at a Brooklyn subway station – it was under water!
The entrance to the Broadway G-train station in Williamsburg was completely submerged Wednesday.
One confused rider tweeted the MTA asking for an explanation.
MTA explain yourself pic.twitter.com/yT2GXAzG9H
— Kaye Blegvad (@kayeblegvad) November 20, 2019
It turns out MTA workers were testing a new “flex gate,” which is a barrier used to seal off the entrance during flooding.
The transit agency said it worked (clearly) and responded to the rider by saying in part, “we’re doing this because climate change is real.”
But actually, we were testing a new "flex gate," which is a flood barrier that would allow us to seal off a subway entrance. We "test flood" the entrance for four hours to make sure it was installed correctly, which it was!
We're doing this because climate change is real. ^JLP
— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) November 20, 2019