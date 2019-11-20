NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was an unusual sight at a Brooklyn subway station – it was under water!

The entrance to the Broadway G-train station in Williamsburg was completely submerged Wednesday.

One confused rider tweeted the MTA asking for an explanation.

MTA explain yourself pic.twitter.com/yT2GXAzG9H — Kaye Blegvad (@kayeblegvad) November 20, 2019

It turns out MTA workers were testing a new “flex gate,” which is a barrier used to seal off the entrance during flooding.

The transit agency said it worked (clearly) and responded to the rider by saying in part, “we’re doing this because climate change is real.”