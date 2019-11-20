Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – CBS2 demanded answers and is now getting action in the East Village.
The Department of Sanitation is finally moving the city garbage trucks parked on the street along East 10th Street after it brought a constant stench and attracted rats to the busy neighborhood.
CBS2 asked city officials about this several times, as the problem persisted for more than a year.
Lawmakers even got involved as both residents and local businesses complained about the negative effect the trucks were having on the community.
The city now says it has found a space for the trucks to park at Pier 42 on Manhattan’s east side.