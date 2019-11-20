Comments
HILLSIDE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Members of the New York Giants helped ensure people in need have a good meal this Thanksgiving.
On Tuesday, they helped unload 1,500 turkeys donated by Stop And Shop to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.
This is part of Stop And Shop’s “Turkey Express” program.
As part of “Turkey Express,” more than 18,000 turkeys will be delivered to hunger-relief groups in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island this holiday season.