



Clouds will rule for the better part of the day with our western suburbs having the best chance of seeing some sun. It will be chilly like yesterday, as well, with highs only in the mid 40s.

Our skies clear up tonight with cold cold conditions in place. Even in the city we’ll dip into the 30s, but we may very well see some 20s in some of our suburbs.

Tomorrow will be a much better day with lots of sunshine on tap. It will be slightly warmer too with highs in the low 50s.

A cold front will then swing through on Friday and deliver at least a chance of showers. The temperatures will be up, as well, with highs in the upper 50s.